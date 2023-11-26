Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.