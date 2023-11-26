Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

