Schroder Investment Management Group Has $50.27 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $50,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 4,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 14,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,093.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,201.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

