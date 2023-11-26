Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

