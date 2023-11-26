Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.