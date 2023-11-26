Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 98,411 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.27 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

