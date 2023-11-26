Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAPR. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,959,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $31.96 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

