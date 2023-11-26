Acala Token (ACA) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and $4.47 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,453.76 or 1.00047202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05893256 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,797,874.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.