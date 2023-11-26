Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $3.10 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $337.12 million and $1.56 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.18728096 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,429,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

