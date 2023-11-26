Bitcoin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $732.01 billion and $10.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $37,436.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00606867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00125514 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020379 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,553,600 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.