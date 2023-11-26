MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $83.42 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.28 or 0.00048829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,453.76 or 1.00047202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003999 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.95533249 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,604,609.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.