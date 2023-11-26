Conflux 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.36 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $551.26 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,799,128 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,458,700,494.7266374 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16232877 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,928,663.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

