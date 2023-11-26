Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 97,074 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

