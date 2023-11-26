Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.