Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

