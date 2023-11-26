iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,509 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,194,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

