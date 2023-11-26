Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

