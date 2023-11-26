B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 16,241 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of Primerica worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $211.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

