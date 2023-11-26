B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 44,748 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

TXT opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

