State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $44,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $127.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

