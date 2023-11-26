Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Centene worth $43,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

