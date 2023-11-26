State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.