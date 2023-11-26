Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,170,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $153,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quarry LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of ES opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

