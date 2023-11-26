Franklin Resources Inc. Has $166.50 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $166,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

