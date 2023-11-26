Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

