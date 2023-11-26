HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.