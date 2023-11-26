Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

