Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,228,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.