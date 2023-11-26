Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $73.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

