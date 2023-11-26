Smith Moore & CO. Has $322,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.58 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.