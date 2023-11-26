Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

RNP stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

