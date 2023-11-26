7,110 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $55,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $32,233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $25,380,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $25,315,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

