Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,120. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $175.34 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

