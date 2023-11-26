Smith Moore & CO. Sells 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

