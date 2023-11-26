68,847 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

