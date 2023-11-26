Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.94 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,141 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EQT by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

