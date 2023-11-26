State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,451 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 186.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

