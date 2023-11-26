State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,768 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $41,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

