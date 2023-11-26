State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.86 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,268,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,351,000 after purchasing an additional 298,568 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

