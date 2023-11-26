Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

