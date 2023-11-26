State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $40,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.