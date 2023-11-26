State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.37 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.