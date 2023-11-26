Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after buying an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

HLT opened at $169.82 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

