PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.