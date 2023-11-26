State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $46,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,821,000 after buying an additional 269,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock worth $14,363,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

