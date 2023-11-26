Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

