Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

