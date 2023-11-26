Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,022 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FNF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.