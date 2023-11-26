Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,124 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

ONEOK stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Profile



ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.



