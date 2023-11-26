Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of VeriSign worth $44,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972. Insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

